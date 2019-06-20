Psy Questioned Regarding former YG CEO Sexual Favors Scandal

Photo : KBS News

K-pop singer Psy, who’s 2012 mega-hit “Gangnam Style” became the most-watched YouTube video for a time, was questioned by police as part of an ongoing investigation into a former CEO of one of South Korea’s largest entertainment companies.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that it had called in the 41-year-old singer on June 16th and questioned him for over nine hours regarding suspicions against former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk.Yang is being investigated over allegations he provided sexual favors for investors.The police agency said Psy confirmed a local media report that he had accompanied Yang to a high-end restaurant in Seoul where Yang introduced dozens of women, including prostitutes, to two Southeast Asian investors in July 2014.The singer earlier said on social media that he was present at the gathering, but denied any involvement in the alleged sexual favors.Police said they are in the process of fact-checking the reported allegations and plan to question Yang in the coming days.