Trump to Visit S. Korea on Saturday for 2-Day Stay

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a two-day official visit to South Korea on Saturday and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Sunday.​Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a news briefing on Monday that the two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the alliance and to cooperate on establishing lasting peace by achieving the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.Ko said the two sides are still discussing details regarding Trump's itinerary, but revealed that he will depart South Korea on Sunday afternoon from Osan Air Base, south of Seoul.Trump's visit to South Korea, which will be his second since assuming office in early 2017, had been known about for some time, but no official schedule had been announced.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun are also expected to be in Seoul during Trump's stay.In addition to his summit with Moon, the American president may also visit the truce village of Panmunjeom at the inter-Korean border.