Identification of Body Found in Danube on Saturday Likely to Take at Least 3 Days

Write: 2019-06-24 15:28:03Update: 2019-06-24 15:33:56

Photo : YONHAP News

It is likely to take at least three days to identify a body presumed to be that of a Korean recovered from the Danube River over the weekend.

According to a South Korean response team on the ground in Budapest on Sunday, decomposition of the body had made visual or fingerprint identity confirmation impossible. A DNA analysis has begun and will take at least three days. 

The body was found by a local fisherman on Saturday about 30 kilometers downstream from the site of the deadly boat sinking last month.

Thirty-three South Koreans were on board the sightseeing boat "Hableany" when it sank on May 29th after it was hit by a larger cruise ship.

As of Monday, 23 South Koreans and two Hungarians are confirmed dead. Seven South Koreans were rescued and three remain missing.
