Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.03%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained point-71 point, or point-03 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-126-point-33.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing four-point-95 points, or point-68 percent, to close at 717-point-69.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-156-point-five won.