Moon Vows Efforts to Establish Lasting Peace to Honor Korean War Veterans' Sacrifices

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula would be the way to honor the sacrifices and devotion by Korean War veterans and those who lost their lives in the three-year conflict.Inviting war veterans and their families to his office on Monday, a day ahead of the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, Moon said he had immense respect for all veterans who fought to protect freedom and peace in the country.Referring to veterans and those killed in action from U.S. and United Nations forces that fought on South Korea’s behalf, Moon said a memorial wall to commemorate their sacrifices will be built in Washington.He added in honor of the greatness of their alliance, Seoul and Washington will join efforts toward establishing permanent peace on the peninsula.