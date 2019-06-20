Think Tank Lowers 2019 Growth Forecast for S. Korea to 2.4%

Photo : KBS News

A state-run think tank forecasts the South Korean economy will grow two-point-four percent this year, which is lower than last year's two-point-seven percent growth.The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade issued on Monday its economic outlook for the second half of the year and also predicted that exports will drop five-point-nine percent from last year to dip below 600 billion dollars annually.As for the country's gross domestic product(GDP), it estimated growth of two-point-four percent for this year, citing sluggish exports due to the slowing global economy, the U.S.-China trade war as well as reduced investment and a slowdown in spending.The institute lowered the forecast from its previous two-point-six percent from last November.However, it said economic growth in the second half is expected to be higher at two-point-seven percent compared to two percent growth in the first six months.