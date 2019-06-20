Lawmaker Found Not Guilty in Kangwon Land Illegal Hiring Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong has been found not guilty of abuse of power and business interference in connection to the Kangwon Land casino hiring scandal.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday acquitted Kweon, saying the charges against him were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.The lawmaker was indicted for exerting pressure on Kangwon Land personnel officials between November 2012 and April 2013 so that eleven of his acquaintances could be hired for trainee positions at the company.He also allegedly got his secretary a job at the casino operator in return for helping then Kangwon Land CEO Choi Hung-jib deal with a state audit.Kweon also faced accusations that he pressured civil employees at the Industry Ministry to appoint his friend as an outside director at Kangwon Land.The prosecution had demanded a three-year prison sentence for Kweon who denied all the allegations.