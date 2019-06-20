S. Korea Draws up Package Benefits for Korean War Veterans, Descendants

Korean War veterans and their families will be given special travel privileges in honor of their sacrifices and commitment to the nation.The Ministry of Justice on Monday announced a series of preferential policies a day before the 69th anniversary of the breakout of the deadly war.Under the measures, veterans and their descendants from nearly two dozen countries which fought to defend South Korea will be given five-year multiple entry visas starting from August. Qualified individuals will even be given fast-track clearance at airportsMoreover, talented young people from those countries will be granted permanent residency in South Korea if they complete a government-funded education program called Global Korea Scholarship.Justice Minister Park Sang-ki described the measures as the country's first comprehensive package meant to return the favor for the sacrifices made by those on its behalf.Park said the measures will also help improve South Korea's image among future global leaders and enhance friendship with the countries involved.Around one-million-958-thousand soldiers from 22 countries fought for South Korea during the three-year war with North Korea.The war is technically still ongoing, as efforts to go beyond a ceasefire signed in 1953 have so far generated little progress.