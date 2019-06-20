Beigun to Visit S. Korea Ahead of Moon-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington's top nuclear envoy will visit South Korea this week to help prepare for a South Korea-U.S. summit slated to be held in Seoul on Sunday.According to multiple diplomatic sources on Monday, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will arrive in South Korea on Thursday.It is expected Biegun, along with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, will together help craft agenda items for the summit.Lee was in Washington last week to discuss a vast array of issues regarding the North's denuclearization, and will likely continue those discussions with Biegun and other U.S. officials in Seoul.Earlier on Monday, the South Korean presidential office confirmed President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump would hold a summit on Sunday to discuss various North Korea-related issues.The summit comes amidst expectations that the U.S. and the North will soon resume nuclear negotiations following a recent exchange of letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.