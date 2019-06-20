Main Opposition Party Criticizes Gov't over N. Korean Boat Crossing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has criticized the government and the military for their roles and failure regarding a North Korean boat reaching deep into South Korean waters.A group of lawmakers from the conservative party, including its floor leader Na Kyung-won, voiced the criticism during their visit to Samcheok Port in Gangwon Province on Monday, nine days after the boat was detected off the east coastal city located some 130 kilometers south of the de facto inter-Korean maritime border.Na said the drifting case raises three questions, including how the boat could go unnoticed that far, whether there was any cover-up effort and whether the repatriation of two of the North Korean sailors back to the North last week was made against their will.Representative Kim Young-woo, who leads the party’s task force to probe the case, asserted it is a serious matter that can be dubbed as “national defense gate,” adding the LKP will work hard to reveal truth.Last Thursday, President Moon Jae-in instructed the military to thoroughly investigate the case, while Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo bowed his head in apology.