Beijing Welcomes Trump-Kim Letter Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

China has welcomed the recent exchange of letters between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a media briefing on Monday that China has taken notice of the active attitudes of both sides, adding his country has always thought dialogue and negotiations are a fundamental exit strategy to the problems regarding the Korean Peninsula.Noting the Chinese and North Korean leaders exchanged candid opinions on how to maintain a dialogue process over peninsula-related issues during their summit last week, the spokesman expressed hoped the U.S. and the North will continue talks and bear fruit.He said Beijing also hopes all concerned countries will work together through strengthened communication in order to support progress in dialogue and negotiations and make active contributions to regional peace, safety and prosperity.