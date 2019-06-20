Sampling Shows Tap Water in Incheon Close to Drinkable

The Ministry of Environment says the tap water in Incheon now meets the criteria for drinking water quality, however, there some households that are still getting murky water.A task force under the ministry announced on Monday interim results of its inspection into a massive water contamination problem in the western city.Tap water samples taken from 38 sites across the city, including 14 water reservoirs, purification plants and pipes, apartments and public facilities, were inspected on Saturday.The task force cautioned that although the samples met the 13-point criteria, they still need to be reviewed until it can determine whether the water is really drinkable.The tap water supplied to some households turned out to be more turbid than the water in reservoir and pies, while manganese was detected only in three neighborhoods.More than 10-thousand households and schools have reportedly suffered from reddish water flowing from taps in the airport city.