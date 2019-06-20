S. Korea's 26th Nuclear Reactor Gearing Up to Launch Service

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s state-run nuclear reactor operator has begun final maintenance checks on a new reactor ahead of its scheduled service launch later this year.According to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corp.(KHNP), a test run of the Shin Kori 4 was suspended last Saturday for a month of maintenance. On Monday, the reactor passed a power output test.The one-point-four million kilowatt reactor located in Ulju County in Ulsan is scheduled to be completed by August and enter commercial operations in September.It will be the country’s 26th nuclear reactor and the 24th in active service.