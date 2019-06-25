Trump Says He Sent N. Korean Leader 'Friendly Letter'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he exchanged "very friendly" letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that he sent Kim the friendly letter in response to a letter containing amiable birthday greetings he received last week from the North Korean leader.Trump also reaffirmed that he has a good relationship with Kim and that North Korea has a "phenomenal future."White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Sunday that correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.