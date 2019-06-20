S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Drops for Second Straight Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment dropped slightly from a month earlier, hitting a five-month low in June.The Bank of Korea said on Tuesday that the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came to 97-point-five for the month, down point-four from the previous month.The index fell for the second straight month after rising for five consecutive months from December last year.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.A separate index measuring respondents' outlook on interest earnings dropped to 100 from 109 over the cited period, as the central bank is widely expected to slash its policy rate in the foreseeable future.Meanwhile, an index measuring sentiment regarding housing prices for the next year gained four points to reach 97.