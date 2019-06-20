US Official: Trump Has No Plans to Meet Kim Jong-un in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said on Monday that President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming trip to South Korea.The official made the remarks to reporters in a telephone briefing on Trump's planned trip to Seoul this weekend.The official said that Trump will visit South Korea to see President Moon Jae-in and that the leaders will discuss issues related to North Korea and the U.S.-South Korea alliance, among other matters, during the two-day trip.The official did not elaborate on Trump's itinerary, and did not confirm reports that Trump would visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.