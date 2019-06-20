Hungarian Investigation into Deadly Boat Collision Likely to Take Considerable Time

Photo : KBS News

Hungarian police reportedly notified South Korea that it will take a significant amount of time to reach a conclusion in its investigation into a deadly boat collision and sinking on the Danube River in Budapest last month.According to a South Korean response team on Monday, South Korean Ambassador to Hungary Choe Kyu-shik and the chief of the Foreign Ministry's overseas Korean protection program met with Budapest Police Chief Tamas Terdik.Terdik explained that experts are investigating all the evidence Hungarian police secured related to the incident.He added that the probe requires technical investigation and will take considerable time.The South Korean ambassador and the foreign ministry official called for a swift and thorough investigation.They also asked Hungarian authorities to do all they could to speed up efforts to identify a body found on Saturday, which is presumed to belong to a South Korean victim of the boat sinking.