Prosecutors Verifying Death Certificate of Former Hanbo Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are verifying the death of Chung Tae-soo, the former head of the now-defunct Hanbo Group, who fled the country after being convicted of embezzlement.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Tuesday that they secured Chung's forged passport, death certificate and an urn allegedly containing his remains from his son, Chung Han-keun.The younger Chung was extradited to South Korea on Saturday after 21 years on the run from embezzlement charges.The prosecution said the death certificate issued by Ecuadorian authorities showed Chung Tae-soo died on December first last year.The certificate, which was found in the belongings of Chung Han-keun when he was captured in Panama recently, arrived in South Korea in a diplomatic pouch on Monday and was delivered to prosecutors.Authorities are verifying whether the certificate is legitimate.The former Hanbo Group chief fled the country in 2007 during his appeals trial on charges he embezzled over seven billion won from a school where he served as chairperson of the board.