Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

More than 90% of Unionized Postal Workers Vote Yes to General Strike

Write: 2019-06-25 11:40:44Update: 2019-06-25 14:04:12

More than 90% of Unionized Postal Workers Vote Yes to General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 90 percent of unionized postal workers have voted in favor of a general strike. 

Lee Dong-ho, head of the Korean Postal Workers' Union, held a news conference on Tuesday and announced that 92-point-eight percent of union members had voted in favor of a general strike. 

The union and Korea Post, the country's national postal service, will hold negotiations through Wednesday, the deadline for dispute mediation. 

The union's primary demands are the establishment of a conventional five-day workweek and an increase in the number of postal workers. 

If no agreement is reached by the mediation deadline, the union plans to launch a general strike on July ninth, in what would be the first ever Korean postal workers' strike in history.
List

Editor's Pick