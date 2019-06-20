More than 90% of Unionized Postal Workers Vote Yes to General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 90 percent of unionized postal workers have voted in favor of a general strike.Lee Dong-ho, head of the Korean Postal Workers' Union, held a news conference on Tuesday and announced that 92-point-eight percent of union members had voted in favor of a general strike.The union and Korea Post, the country's national postal service, will hold negotiations through Wednesday, the deadline for dispute mediation.The union's primary demands are the establishment of a conventional five-day workweek and an increase in the number of postal workers.If no agreement is reached by the mediation deadline, the union plans to launch a general strike on July ninth, in what would be the first ever Korean postal workers' strike in history.