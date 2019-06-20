Prosecutor General Issues Apology for Prosecution's Past Mistakes

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il has issued a public apology for negligent investigations and human rights violations committed by the prosecution in the past.In a news conference on Tuesday, Moon expressed sincere apologies to the victims and their loved ones who suffered greatly from these past wrongdoings.He said a probe committee under the Justice Ministry found that the prosecution in the past had neglected to protect the basic rights of the people by failing to detect concealed truths in cases in which the state violated human rights as well as false confessions and distorted evidence coerced by the state.He added he feels a great sense of responsibility regarding the fact that controversy continues to linger for some political cases even after a court had ruled on them.He attributed this to the prosecution's failure to properly investigate all leads and its absence of political neutrality.Moon’s apology comes after a Justice Ministry committee concluded an 18-month-long probe into the prosecution late last month.It recommended that the prosecution issue an apology and take reform efforts after reviewing 17 past cases, including a bribery case involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui and the suicide of actress Jang Ja-yeon.