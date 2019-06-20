Seoul Demolishes Tents Set Up By Far-Right Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Large tents that had been illegally erected in central Seoul by a far-right political party were torn down Tuesday despite heavy resistance from demonstrators.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, a team of about 900 people removed the tents installed by the “Our Republican Party” at Gwanghwamun Plaza on May 10.The tents facilitated a sit-in demonstration calling for an investigation into the deaths of five "patriots" during pro-Park Geun-hye rallies in 2017 in protest of her removal from office earlier that year.Some 400 party officials and supporters violently resisted the demolition, inciting physical altercations and throwing plastic water bottles and other objects. Some 50 people were injured, though none of them seriously, according to police.The pro-Park, far-right party was established as the Korean Patriots Party in 2017 and has engaged in numerous protests in support of the former president.