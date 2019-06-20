Heat Wave Advisories Issued for Seoul, Parts of Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave advisory was issued for Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday.It was the second advisory of the year for Seoul, following one on May 24th.The Korea Meteorological Administration also issued a heat wave advisory on Tuesday morning for 23 cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province. The number of cities or counties in the province under heat wave advisories has now been raised to 25, including Suwon, Seongnam and Bucheon.A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer. A warning is issued when afternoon highs are likely to hit above 35 degrees for at least two consecutive days.An official of the weather agency projected that the nation will continue to see such hot weather until Wednesday and that temperatures will cool down to seasonal norms from Thursday with the skies becoming cloudy.