Trump to Discuss Denuclearization, Alliance with Moon in Seoul; No Plans to Meet Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A U.S. official says President Donald Trump has no plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to South Korea this upcoming weekend. However, the official neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of Trump visiting the Demilitarized Zone the separates the two Koreas.Celina Yoon has more.Report: A senior U.S. official told reporters on Monday that there are no plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's official visit to Seoul on Saturday and Sunday following the G20 summit in Osaka.He said that Trump is in Seoul to see South Korean President Moon Jae-in, adding that North Korea and the U.S.-South Korea alliance would absolutely be discussed during their summit.When asked if Trump will visit the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, the official would not comment, saying only that the president’s schedule has yet to be finalized.There has been speculation that Trump may have a surprise meeting with Kim at the inter-Korean border during his trip as the two recently renewed their epistolary relationship.Joy Yamamoto, director of the U.S. State Department's office of Korean affairs, also said on Monday that there is “no question” that negotiating denuclearization of North Korea will be the "number one topic” during the Moon-Trump summit.Meanwhile, the department announced Monday that Trump would be accompanied in Seoul by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who will arrive Thursday.The U.S. envoy is expected to coordinate the two countries' approach on North Korea with South Korean officials, including his counterpart Lee Do-hoon.There is some speculation Biegun may also speak face-to-face with North Korean officials at the inter-Korean border in an effort to revive nuclear negotiations that have been deadlocked since the second Trump-Kim summit in February.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.