KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.22%
Write: 2019-06-25 15:47:56 / Update: 2019-06-25 17:28:58
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost four-point-69 points, or point-22 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-121-point-64.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-67 points, or one-point-07 percent, to close at 710-point-02.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-156-point-two won.
