Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.22%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost four-point-69 points, or point-22 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-121-point-64.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-67 points, or one-point-07 percent, to close at 710-point-02.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-156-point-two won.