Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' latest comeback track "Boy With Luv" has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America(RIAA).Earning platinum status means a single has accumulated over one million units in sales which include downloads and audio and video streaming.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment, the RIAA on Monday granted the platinum certification for "Boy With Luv" in the digital single category.It is BTS' second platinum single after “Mic Drop” earned the same honor last November, making them the first Korean act to obtain multiple RIAA platinum certifications.The seven-member-group's previous hits such as "DNA", "Fake Love" and "IDOL" also earned "gold" certification for surpassing 500-thousand units.BTS will continue its global "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour in Japan in July.