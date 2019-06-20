Ruling Party to Push Ahead with Assembly Schedules

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) intends to move ahead with parliamentary schedules as agreed upon with the opposition bloc, even after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) backtracked on the agreement to normalize National Assembly operations.The DP's floor spokeswoman Jung Choun-sook told reporters on Tuesday that her party will push ahead with parliament proceedings, even without the LKP, in accordance with the agreement reached on Monday.Jung said "there is no reason not to" and added that the Assembly Speaker's office and other parties have also appeared to abide by the agreed schedule.Under the schedule for the June extraordinary session, the first plenary session is set for Friday.The ruling party also plans to convene parliamentary standing and special committee meetings to deliberate on bills with or without the LKP.However, Jung noted that deliberations for the government's extra budget bill will be challenging as the main opposition chairs the Special Committee on Budget & Accounts.She said her party is looking into alternative ways to proceed based on past precedents.