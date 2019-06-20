S. Korea Abolishes Disability Grading System in Shift to Need-Based Support

The South Korean government has decided to abolish the current disability grading system that classified people with disabilities in the country into six different groups.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday, the system will be replaced by a simpler two-tier system from July.The move reflects criticism that the six-grade system hinders the disabled from receiving a need-centered approach.Launched 31 years ago, the current grading system has provided different policy benefits for each of the six groups. Under the new system, the disabled will be divided into one with heavy disabilities and one with light disabilities. The ministry said the shift will be made in a way that increases overall benefits to the disabled community.