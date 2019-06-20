S. Korea to Speed Up Building 2nd Airport in Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is looking to speed up a provisional project to build a second airport in Jeju by 2025.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport held a meeting at the government complex in Sejong City on Tuesday, where officials compiled detailed views from the ministry and civilian experts on the provisional plan.A senior ministry official in charge of handling airport-related administration called for the need for a second airport, saying the flight route between Jeju and Gimpo International Airport in Seoul is the busiest route in the world.The government currently plans to construct the second airport on seven-point-six million square meters of land in Seongsan, Seogwipo and use it only for domestic flight services.The ministry expects a confirmed plan to be drafted later this year based on discussions with other related government ministries.