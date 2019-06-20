Main Opposition Lawmaker Questioned over KT Job Placement Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has summoned an incumbent lawmaker from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party over alleged recruitment irregularities at KT, one of South Korea's biggest mobile operators.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office revealed on Tuesday that Representative Kim Sung-tae was questioned behind closed doors last Friday as one of the accused.The former LKP floor leader’s summoning came six months after the prosecution opened a probe into allegations Kim pressed former KT Chairman Lee Suk-chae to find a job for his daughter during the company's hiring process in 2012.Kim's daughter was hired by KT as a regular employee even though she did not submit her job application by the specified deadline and failed a personality test.According to the indictment against Lee, he ordered his staff to hire Kim's daughter as a regular employee citing the lawmaker’s support for KT, apparently referring to the lawmaker’s strong objection to the then-opposition party's demand to call him as a witness for a parliamentary inspection session. Kim denies any wrongdoing.