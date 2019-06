Police have booked a South Korean national after the person rammed a car into the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday.The car, driven by a 41-year-old, stopped after it hit the embassy's main gate. No injuries were reported, but the gate was slightly damaged.The person was booked on charges of property damage, but police are considering applying an arson charge as well after a box of bottled butane gas was found inside the vehicle.Police are questioning the suspect about their motive.