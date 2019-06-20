Monsoon Rains Arrive Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea’s annual summer rainy season has arrived, beginning with the southern parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, a heavy rain warning has been issued for most of Jeju Island and ​parts of South Jeolla Province while a heavy rain advisory has been issued for parts of South Gyeongsang Province.South Gyeongsang is expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain, but up to 120 millimeters of downpour in some areas of the province.Twenty to 60 millimeters are forecast for South Jeolla Province, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, with ten to 40 millimeters expected for other regions.The rainfall is expected to let up by Thursday afternoon.The weather agency said daytime highs on Thursday will be between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius, similar to Wednesday.