Reports: Presidential Secretary Cho Kuk Candidate for Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Local media reports on Wednesday suggest that senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk could be tapped as the new justice minister, as part of an expected Cabinet reshuffle by President Moon Jae-in.The presidential office has reportedly included Cho on a shortlist of candidates for the post and is in the process of verifying his qualifications.Cho has been with the Moon Jae-in presidential administration since it began in May 2017 as senior civil affairs secretary.He has said his tenure would not last longer than 28 months, matching Moon’s time in the post under the Roh Moo-hyun government.President Moon is expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle as early as the end of July in consideration of the political calendar, according to ruling party officials.The officials say confirmation hearings for minister nominees should be completed before the regular session of the National Assembly which begins September first.The presidential office has declined to comment on the anticipated moves.