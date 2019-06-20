Pentagon Renews Calls for S. Korea to Join Anti-Huawei Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon has apparently suggested that South Korea may lose access to sensitive information if it does not join Washington's anti-Huawei campaign.In an interview published by the Dong-a Ilbo daily on Monday, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver said the U.S. "doesn’t want to see a situation arise where we don’t have confidence in sharing sensitive information with our ally."Schriver added that he hopes a situation in which sharing intelligence on North Korea becomes difficult "doesn't come about."The remarks are among Washington's latest efforts to convince South Korea to cut ties with Huawei over concerns that its suspected close links to the Chinese state represent a security risk.Earlier this month, Rob Rapson, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said the use of Huawei 5G products by Korean government or parliament officials could damage South Korea's military security and the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Harry Harris, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, issued a similar word of caution about the Shenzhen-based firm after the Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist in May and urged its allies to take similar actions.So far there has been little indication that South Korea's private sector is willing to abandon its business relationship with Huawei.Though Huawei components currently account for less than ten percent of all 5G mobile networks used in South Korea, there are concerns that disrupting business with the Chinese firm could snowball into a bigger dispute, similar to the one that resulted from Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S. missile defense system in 2016.