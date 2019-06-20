Police Hand over Ex-Korean Air VP to Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have referred the former vice president of Korean Air to prosecutors on domestic abuse charges.The Seoul Seosu Police Station said on Tuesday that it handed Cho Hyun-ah over to the prosecution last Friday with a recommendation for indictment on charges of domestic assault and a partial indictment for violating the Child Welfare Act.In February, Cho’s estranged husband, identified by his surname Park, filed a complaint with police against Cho, accusing her of assault and child abuse.Cho’s lawyers, however, have been rejecting those claims as false while their client never harmed her children in any way but only did her best to care for them.Park also accused his wife of misappropriation and evasion of compulsory execution, claiming Cho freely divested her shares of Korean Air to a third party in a bid to avoid a division of assets related to their divorce case.Police officials said they handed over those cases to the prosecution earlier this month recommending non-indictment on the charge of evasion of compulsory execution and dismissal of the misappropriation charge.