Seoul Mayor Vows to Recoup Costs from Far-Right Party for 'Obstruction of Justice'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has vowed to recoup the costs associated with tearing down tents erected by a far-right party.This came after the Seoul Metropolitan Government removed the illicit tents early Tuesday from Gwanghwamun Plaza in the face of violent resistance from the "Our Republican Party" and its supporters.Speaking to KBS on Wednesday, Park said he will hold the demonstrators collectively responsible for what he calls obstruction of justice.He added he will seek the seizure of party leader Cho Won-jin's income streams in order to help pay for the associated costs of the incident, in which some 50 people were injured.The party re-erected and expanded the number of tents later that afternoon, and they remain in place as of Wednesday afternoon.The tents were originally set up on May 10 to facilitate a sit-in demonstration calling for an investigation into the deaths of five "patriots" during pro-Park Geun-hye rallies in 2017 in protest of her removal from office earlier that year.