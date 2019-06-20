No. of Newborns for Month of April Hits Record Low

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns for the month of April hit a record low this year.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 26-thousand-100 babies were born in April, down by one-thousand-700, or six-point-one percent, from the same period last year.The figure is the lowest to be posted for the month since the agency began compiling related data in 1981.In line with the data, South Korea has posted record low levels of births for 37th consecutive months while on-year declines continued for 41 straight months.The statistics agency blamed the low birth rate on the declining population of women of childbearing age and the drop in marriages.