Trump Sees Third Summit with Kim Jong-un 'At Some Point'

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says he can hold a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "at some point." Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated that he recently exchanged letters with Kim. KBS has obtained some of the contents of that letter.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: Mr. President, can you tell us about your letter to Chairman Kim?)"Just a nice letter back and forth. He wrote me a beautiful letter on my birthday..."Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump again highlighted his epistolary relations with the North Korean leader.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We get along very well."(Reporter: No mention of another meeting?)"Ha, maybe there was. At some point we will do that. Getting along very well.... The relationship is a far different relationship than it was during the Obama years. Where you were going to end up with a war... you were going to end up with a war in North Korea. That I can tell you..."A source familiar with South Korea-U.S. relations told KBS that Trump, in his recent four-paragraph letter to Kim Jong-un, proposed resuming a working-level meeting to pick up from where they left off.Following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February, Kim imposed the end of this year as the deadline for Washington-Pyongyang dialogue.In his letter, the American president is also said to have expressed hope for another meeting with Kim in the near future, according to the source.[Sound bite: Korean Central TV (June 23/Korean)]"Dear Supreme Leader read the personal letter from President Trump and expressed his satisfaction, saying that its content is excellent. Dear Supreme Leader expressed gratitude to President Trump's political judgement and extraordinary courage and said he will seriously contemplate on the interesting content [of the letter]."North Korean state media on Sunday carried a photo of Kim reading the letter in his office. Without providing much details, news outlets cited Kim as saying that he would seriously contemplate the "interesting" content of the letter.Analysts, including Dr. Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute, noted that Trump, in his letter, appears to have softened his position on trying to secure a "big deal" with North Korea.[Sound bite: Dr. Cheong Seong-chang - Vice President of Research Planning, Sejong Institute (Korean)]"It is possible that [President Trump] proposed holding sufficient discussions on what each side wants at working-level talks and holding a third North Korea-U.S. summit right after a starting point is found.""It appears [the letter] is calling for a new working-level dialogue that would be flexible and considerate of the other side."Kim is now expected to gauge the timing of working-level talks with the U.S., which would follow the U.S.-China summit on the sidelines of the G20 forum in Japan and the South Korea-U.S. summit scheduled on Sunday in Seoul.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.