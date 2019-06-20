Japan Says Nothing Decided on Sideline Summit with S. Korea at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says nothing has been decided with regard to the possibility of a South Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines of the G20 forum this week.Suga made the remark during a news briefing on Wednesday after being asked to comment on remarks from a South Korean official that such a meeting would not take place.The chief secretary said Seoul-Tokyo relations are at a very difficult stage and that some raised the need for the summit to be held to address a bilateral conflict stemming from recent court rulings ordering some Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced laborers.Suga then made clear that Japan wants to cooperate with South Korea on necessary matters, including North Korea issues.His comments come a day after a senior official at South Korea’s presidential office dismissed the possibility of a South Korea-Japan summit at the G20 forum.The official said Seoul is always ready to hold such talks but Tokyo apparently is not.