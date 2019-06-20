Economy KOSPI Inches Up 0.01% on Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained point-21 point, or point-01 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-121-point-85.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-65 point, or point-09 percent, to close at 709-point-37.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-156-point-six won.