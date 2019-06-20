Residents to File Criminal Complaint against Incheon Mayor over Tap Water Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Residents in Incheon plan to file a criminal complaint against the city’s mayor over a massive water crisis that has plagued many parts of the city with reddish and murky tap water.A group of effected residents said on Wednesday that it will call on the prosecution to investigate Mayor Park Nam-chun this week on dereliction of duty and other charges.They said they are also considering invoking a political recall mechanism against the mayor as well as a district office head and four municipal and district council members to hold them responsible for the water crisis.Introduced in 2007, the recall system can be invoked with signatures from 10 percent of respective residents from a particular region or municipality, or around 245-thousand for Incheon.The officials subject to the recall can be dismissed from office if at least one-third of residents participate and over half of all votes cast are in favor of dismissal.