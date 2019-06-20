DP Floats Idea of Lawmaker Recall System Amid LKP Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has strongly criticized the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for its continued refusal to normalize parliament.Speaking at a general party meeting on Wednesday, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan said it is time for the country to consider introducing a recall system against lawmakers, apparently referring to the main conservative party.Citing a recent public survey in which more than 85 percent of the respondents support introduction of the system, Lee noted lawmakers are not of the privileged class but workers tasked with duties entrusted by the public.Lee vowed his party's efforts to smoothly proceed with the June extra parliamentary session, and urged the LKP to cooperate by actively taking part in the legislative process at every standing committee.