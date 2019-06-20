S. Korean Court Orders Nippon Steel to Pay Other S. Korean Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean appeals court has ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal to compensate another group of South Korean victims of its wartime forced labor.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday upheld a 2015 lower-court ruling that ordered the company to pay 100 million won in reparations to each of seven forced labor victims.The Japanese firm is involved in another compensation lawsuit that was finalized last October after the South Korean Supreme Court ordered it to pay 100 million won each to four forced labor victims. The company is refusing to follow through with the court decisions.