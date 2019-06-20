Moon: 'US, N. Korea Discussing Third Bilateral Summit'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says talks are underway between the United States and North Korea regarding a possible third summit between the two countries.Moon on Wednesday made the revelations in a written interview carried by multiple domestic and international news agencies.He said bilateral contact is being made with a full understanding of the respective positions articulated at the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi early this year.The South Korean president said the leaders of the two countries are continuously expressing a willingness to talk and trust each other, as demonstrated by a recent exchange of letters.He also noted the North’s recent message of condolences over the death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho, relayed in person by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong.He also said the North Korean leader reaffirmed a desire to re-engage with the U.S. during last week’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Moon stressed that the Korean peace process has made significant progress thus far and will move to a higher level through the resumption of the North Korea-U.S. talks, adding the time is ripe for it.In the interview, Moon also revealed for the first time his definition of irreversible denuclearization, which he said will be realized when every nuclear asset at the North’s Yongbyon complex is completely and transparently dismantled.He said the U.S. and North Korea touched upon related issues in Hanoi and will make further progress in follow-up negotiations.Regarding sanctions against North Korea, Moon said momentum for inter-Korean economic cooperation, including the Gaeseong Industrial Complex, will be created when there is practical and substantial progress on denuclearization.He said such progress will also enable the international community to consider easing sanctions on the regime.