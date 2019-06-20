Samsung Electronics Among Best Places to Work in 6 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has made it among the ten best places to work in six countries overseas.Global human resources consulting firm Randstad recently conducted its Employer Brand Research in 32 countries around the world.Samsung topped the best place to work survey in Poland, Ukraine and Brazil.This is the second year in a row the South Korean tech giant ranked first in Poland and Brazil where it has assembly lines.In India, Samsung came in ninth trailing Amazon, Microsoft, Sony and other firms.The consulting firm lists the best places to work based on surveys of locals focusing on categories like welfare policies, job security and career management among others.