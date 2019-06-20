S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Sign MOUs to Enhance Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand economic cooperation.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday that Minister Sung Yun-mo and his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Falih signed a related MOU earlier in the day to further the two countries' cooperation in industrial areas including environment-friendly vehicles and auto components.The ministry said local firms including S-Oil and Hyundai Heavy Industries also signed MOUs and deals with Saudi firms that were worth eight-point-three billion U.S. dollars in total.South Korea also officially announced its plan to open a “Vision Office” in Saudi Arabia to help its ally realize its Vision 2030 long-term economic strategy which aims to reduce the Middle Eastern country's dependence on oil, diversify its economy and develop public service sectors.