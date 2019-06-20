Volume, Value of S. Korea's Exports Fall in May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports dropped last month both in terms of volume and value.The Bank of Korea said on Wednesday that volume indexes of exports stood at 111-point-03 in May, down by three-point-one percent from a year earlier.The decline was led by fewer outbound shipments of computers, electronic and optical products, which as a whole decreased by nine-point-eight percent in volume.The value of exports posted the largest declines in 37 months with the value indexes of exports falling by 10-point-seven percent on-year to 110-point-06 points. It was the sixth consecutive month export volumes fell.