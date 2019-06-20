LKP to Seek Defense Minister's Dismissal over N. Korean Boat Crossing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to submit a motion seeking the dismissal of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo over the case of a recent North Korean boat that reached deep into South Korean waters earlier this month.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won announced the move Wednesday after a similar plan was revealed by the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.Na said Minister Jeong must will have to be held responsible for what she claimed were attempts to cover-up and fabricate the case.Arguing that the matter would have remained unknown had it not been for a civilian who reported the boat to the authorities, the LKP floor leader accused the presidential office, the defense ministry and the National Intelligence Service of trying to block further details of incident from the public.She also demanded the ruling Democratic Party cooperate on convening every related National Assembly standing committee, reiterating her party's will to launch a parliamentary inspection on the case.