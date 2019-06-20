China Welcomes US-N. Korea Discussions over Possible 3rd Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

China has welcomed talks between the United States and North Korea regarding a possible third bilateral summit.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed his government’s stance in a media briefing on Wednesday when asked about the revelation made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.Geng said Beijing has always hoped Washington and Pyongyang would maintain dialogue with each other and continue to show goodwill in order to resolve differences.He said China also hopes the two sides and other related countries will continuously pursue and advance a political resolution process for Korean Peninsula issues.In a written interview with major domestic and foreign media outlets that was disclosed earlier in the day, Moon said the U.S. and the North were in discussions based on an understanding of each other's stances, which were laid out through their previous summit.