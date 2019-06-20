Moon to Hold Summits with Xi, Putin in Japan This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a series of bilateral summits with global leaders in Japan this week, including Chinese President Xi Jingping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The presidential office on Wednesday announced the detailed itinerary of Moon’s trip to Osaka, where he will attend the G20 Summit to be held in the Japanese city for two days from Friday.Moon will sit down with Xi at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and discuss pending bilateral and multilateral issues, including cooperation to help resume U.S.-North Korea negotiations on denuclearization.He will meet with Putin at 10:45 p.m. on Friday and discuss measures to enhance Seoul’s cooperation with Moscow, also aimed at advancing nuclear talks between the North and the U.S.Earlier on Friday, the Moon will hold separate summits with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Moon’s planned bilateral summits with leaders of Argentina, the Netherlands and Canada will be confirmed later.