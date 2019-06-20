S. Korea, Indonesia Discuss Economic Partnership Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Indonesia have discussed measures to expand trade and other industrial cooperation.The discussions were held in Seoul on Wednesday between Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo and his Indonesian counterpart Airlangga Hartarto.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Sung called for Hartarto’s interest in matters related to reopened negotiations regarding the two countries’ comprehensive economic partnership agreement(CEPA) so final agreements can be made within this year.The two countries launched CEPA negotiations in 2014, but the talks were suspended for five years until they were resumed in February. Leading negotiators from the two countries are scheduled to meet for related talks in Australia later this month.Indonesia is South Korea’s 12th largest trade partner. Their bilateral trade volume reached 20 billion U.S. dollars last year.